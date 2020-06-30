SolidaritySession, initiative, Chris Martin to deal with quarantine

Chris Martin it was another one of those artists who has shown that will always find a way that music reaches the ears of the people, to help them cope a little better.

The leader of the gang Coldplay offered a slide show using Instagram account group, where he performed several songs that fans and viewers ask, via comments. The singer in the beginning of the concert, commenting that he would like to do is the fact, together with their peers, but unfortunately, they are all in different parts.

You’ve already seen everything that made Chris Martin in Instagram? To handle the quarantine gave a concert “live” where his followers could ask for their favourite Coldplay song. pic.twitter.com/TEozYm6hbJ YEAH,+ Russian (@ajplusespanol)

March 16, 2020

With the help of piano and guitar, Chris Martin he sang several songs as A Sky Full of Stars, Hymn for the Weekend ” and ” Green Eyessongs , fans and spectators will be asked for your comments.

As you might expect, his supporters, they went crazy and brought the trend on Twitter is hard work. More than 50 thousand people was that he went to his concert in half an hour, and argued that, of course, my day is a lot of people.