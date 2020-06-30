The message of virus which left firefighters Australia

It was a message that the person has published in social networks (Photo: Instagram @australianfirefighterscalendar)

During the quarantine, some people were happy to stay at home with their loved ones, at a time when all were alive and healthy. While others have special requirements that before the universe.

So it was in the case of a single user Instagram, which put up a sign that explained that no one can enter into with this man, if some star, or a famous Australian firefightersthose who came with the animals at the end of last year.

“Because of the coronavirus, we are quarantined on a voluntary basis. No one can enter, except: Keanu Reeves, Matthew McConaughey, George Clooney, and such firefighters who stood with crumbs, and what we saw in the calendar“we wrote this man on the poster, which is placed just above the handle.

Fire Australia has raised more than $ 3 million until the end of 2019 (Photo: Instagram @australianfirefighterscalendar)

A few weeks ago, firefighters understood the message, and, in addition, proud to belong to the ready decided to show off the ad on your account in Instagram.

“I in those days so different, we must say that we are very halagados to be included in this list!”it was a message that is accompanied by a funny caption.

Who are the firemen?

At Christmas last year rescuers were “hit” in exchange for three different calendars to 2020. But all this is part of the tradition in which rescuers raise funds for the various clubs in the country.

Fire Australia and puppies became a “hit” on your calendars (Photo: Instagram @australianfirefighterscalendar)

Group leads 27 years old, works in the pro charity event to help the needy and strong for two decades, are calendars.

It all began in 1993 when they decided to meet to maintain in the Children’s Hospital Foundationby allocating funds for research burns in children. But it was in 2000 that the fever took was stronger, and, starting this year the topic was very relevant.

And while it may seem that the system to get money, maybe old-fashioned, at the end of 2019, firefighters managed to collect more than $ 3 million..

For many years, experts have gained support 27 different funds that help children with burns, elderly and many others.

Fire Australia (Photo: Instagram @australianfirefighterscalendar)

Visual appeal and a good heart these firefighters always pay attention, because in addition to Australia were recognised as volunteers who managed and a great way in, littered on young people to this noble profession and a desire to help.

In the perfect combination of masculinity and tenderness, a lot of animals, filled with a desire to help, a lot of people around the world which, in addition, they are convinced that the good that was able to help.

It should be noted that all the animals are busy to this calendar is here to highlight the importance Non-governmental organizations that deal with animal rescue, care and protection.

Fire Australia (Photo: Instagram @australianfirefighterscalendar)

David Rogers, project Manager calendar Australian Firefighters she explained that the measures of this country, which, between organizations, it was decided last year was Healing Hooves, helps children with autism and Asperger’s syndrome, veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder; Currumbin Wildlife Hospital, designed for Australian animals injured; and BackTrackthat uses sheepdogs to help young people that have lost direction.

The other receiver of funds was Pets Of The Homeless (POTH), an organization that not only feeds the animals, people who do not have a home, but provides shelter for those animals whose owners can’t care because of the situation of domestic violence who suffer from.

