Who chose the yo-yo Fletcher? Fans of “The Bachelorette” hoping that his choice between Jordan Rodgers and Robbie Hayes will end like in a fairy tale

The final selection YOYO Fletcher ” The Bachelorette, Season 12 was on an emotional roller coaster, because the developer made a choice between Jordan Rodgers and Ann Hayes. The perfect solution would be lifted in 2016. And now, we will relive every moment when The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Either to transfer the episode from Fletcher in particular condensate 3 hours. But for those of you who can’t wait another moment that made Fletcher, and still together? This is all that has happened over the last four years.

Jo Jo Fletcher chose Jordan Rogers on Robbie Hayes’s “The Bachelorette”

“The Bachelorette” is in the lead role of Jojo Fletcher, and Jordan Rogers | Steven Ferdman / .

Topic: Unique: what Joche Fletcher, and Jordan Rogers did during quarantine

In the end, 12. season of ” The Bachelorette, Fletcher wasn’t sure to choose Rodgers or Hayes. After two participants got acquainted with the family Fletcher, a woman, 29 years old, admitted that he always asks “what if” choose Hayes on Rogers. But if he gave his last rose Rogers and things do not work, lamentaría not the election of Hayes.

However, Fletcher chose Rogers of Hayes finally emotional episode of the Bachelorette. And, it seemed, I’m sure your decision.

“Jordan, I love you. I wanted to tell you that I love you, ” said Fletcher in Rogers at this point. “I didn’t mean to put you on your knees, you know.”

Rogers then proposed marriage to Fletcher, and we’re both blissfully.

Jojo Fletcher, and Jordan Rogers finished together after “The Bachelorette”

Topic: Exclusive: why they were JoJo Fletcher believes that sabotage a car for the entire season?

After The Bachelorette finished Fletcher admitted that he thought that Rogers will go from “broken heart,” and that the “safe option, perhaps, was Robby.” However, she was still his heart, and it was worth it.

Now, Fletcher, and Rogers is still very together for four years after The Bachelorette. Still willing and were planning a wedding in 2020. However, pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) changed his plans. On 13 June, Fletcher wrote in Instagram:

Lucky” That the day of the wedding” to us! As you know, we’ve spent the last 11 months you plan the wedding of our dreams, but given the circumstances, and by 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Although I can’t marry you today aaaa @ jrodgers11, I know it’ll be worth the wait.

Even so, Fletcher, and Rogers are still interested on the wedding day that they expect it will happen at some point in 2021.

“Jordan and I have very good prospects,” said Fletcher in a crib in show business. “We were not sure how it will be 2020, so we hope as we are.” But of course, it sucks. We have four years, we are engaged in. I feel that we were waiting for our right time.”

Then he added: “to be Honest, only those savings to this great day, and don’t achieve it.” But now we are completely at peace with it.”

What happened to Robbie Hayes after “The Bachelorette”?

While Fletcher, and Rogers got his happy ending, The Bachelorette, Hayes moved to other efforts on a reality show. In 2017, appeared on the Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, and has led to the fact that something is Amanda Stanton. However, the novel failed in a series of ABC reality.

Hayes also went on some time of Scheana Shi season 7 Vanderpump Rules. Then Hayes entered the relationship with Juliette and porter starred in the third season of MTV Siesta Key. But the couple broke up at the end of June 2019, in accordance with E! News. So, now it seems that Hayes is not married.

In any case, don’t expect Hayes will return to Bachelor Nation as a member of the official payment in the short term. In an interview with OK! Published in December 2019, Hayes shared that he will not return to The Bachelor or Bachelor in Paradise).

“[I’m] made of ABC, ” said Hayes at this point. “This is a bridge that cruzaríamos when we get there. But I did it, ABC. You know, I understand You are using. Love, USA, season, laughter on. Then finish with you, you leave. Indeed, goodbye.

See the cheat sheet for show business in Facebook!