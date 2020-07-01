A combination of Julia “remarks to the” One day without us ” | IMPARTIAL

Tijuana, BC.-In addition to the unemployment national you are invited to March 9 “Day without us”singer Julia Comments believes that for dialogue with society in General, and try to understand what is happening.
In tijuanense, which will be presented tomorrow Centro Cultural Tijuanafree, he raised his voice in to your account Instagram on the subject.
“People what’s happening with women in Mexico, as something unusual. The number of women missing and dead during the day do not cease to grow.
“Women must begin to act to change the evil that permeates the entire society,” wrote translator.
People Linda, what is it with women in Mexico, as something unusual. The number of women missing and dead during the day does not cease to grow. Women must begin to act to change the evil that permeates the entire society. Unemployment is important not only what shows the fact that will not work in this country without us, but to draw attention and start a dialogue as a society to try to understand what is happening, where we accept things that are unacceptable in the treatment of women. Let’s start to question everything, our traditions, our customs, the media, everywhere there are reports of women, “humble”, “helpful”, and this shows as what is not. Let’s start by asking what creates this discrimination, the regime of cruel and painful for us. Let’s use this stop to think about how, as a society, we’re going to move, make the discomfort of not knowing and change to become better. This stop is not against someone, it’s for everyone. We live, we want! ��❤️���� �� ����And those who can not put down, to use the Deposit in the monastery on this day to show their solidarity. This is the struggle of all.����������