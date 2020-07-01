Adriana Lima, again a loner

Model from Brazil adriana Lima, 35, broke up with his partner. In ‘top’ Salvador Bahia just leave the player with the New England Patriots, bearded Julian Edelman, 30, after a little more than eight months, although none of them spoke publicly about their relationship. According to “E!’ reason could be the mismatch of their agenda.

In 2014, dummy, the second highest in the world after her countrywoman Gisele Bundchen, divorced from the former Serbian basketball player mark Jaric, who is the father of her two children, Sienna and Valentine’s day in Lima. Previously was also associated with exmadridista Sami Khedira.