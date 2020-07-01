Adriana Lima revealed her secrets to be the legendary “angel” of Victoria’s Secret, e! Online Latino

As a routine, during the flight?

Depending on the duration of the flight, sleeping, watching films, such as fruits and, most importantly, I drink a lot of water.

What you eat every day to be healthy?

I love milkshakes, fresh fruit and vegetables. I do every day vitamins and got many herbal teas to cleanse your body. Not running as fast as once, have children, and why do I have to do the exercises with greater intensity to be in good shape.

What advice do they open we who strive to be in shape?

Don’t be too hard on you alone and listen to your body tell you when you’re ready to return to ejercitarte again. Works, but be careful not to hinder you with the necessary nutrients, because it is very important to have the energy to go to the gym.

What is your greatest indulgence?

I’m making really good Brazilian dish called feijoada. Can eat Brazilian always, of course. Also, I love the dough melted chocolate. I can’t get enough!