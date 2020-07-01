Alec Baldwin and Hilaria we imagine, waiting for their fourth child

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, waiting the fourth son, as announced, a yoga teacher in your Instagram account. “Our baldwinitos will have a new teammate this spring,” he wrote Hilaria We Imagine next photo, which appears lying on the floor next to his three sons: Carmen 4 years; Rafael, 2, and Leo, 1, her husband and his dog.

In Majorca, who received a bachelor’s degree in Dance and Art History, also announced that next Saturday will show that the child who is waiting for it boy or girl in his new post. He also assured that he will make “the cake is a special” their kids to say, if the new member will be a brother or sister. “We are very happy”, ends with a message that already has more than 16 000 I like.

Translator, 59, shared on my profile in Instagram photo posted by his wife, and next to it he wrote: “well, next time.” A few months after the birth of the last child, I Read the translator, who is also the father Ireland Baldwin the fruit of his marriage to actress Who??????????, assured ‘People’ that I really wanted to continue to expand the family. “I want my wife more than anything. I love our family, I’ve never been so happy in my life,” he concluded.