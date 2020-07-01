Alec Baldwin confirms, the wedding of Hayley and Justin Bieber

The Digital Millennium

Comedian Alec Baldwin confirmed that his niece Haley he got married last week with the singer Justin Bieber in new York city.

During its passage through the carpet gold edition No. 70 of Emmythe presenter confirmed that the Relationship of the couple. “They were, they got married, and I don’t know of any problems,” said in a TV show Access Hollywood.

Uncle model, who was accompanied by his wife Hilaria Sockets, shared that only one time in my life, cohabited with the translator “Sorry” but in the interview he also took the opportunity to give you advice on Haley.

“We met once, but like I said, when you’re home, I think it works best if you do a couple can be together. As empatas hours when you can really be with another person, because we take all our decisions together,” said the comedian.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were occupied out of court in new York last Thursday.

Images that circulated the portal TMZ I saw the model, 21-year-old, dressed in a white dress with a court of the same color, while the translator 24, court dresses and wears her hair gathered in a ponytail.

