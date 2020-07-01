Alec Baldwin, the father of her fourth child with Hilaria Thomas

Alec Baldwin just became a father for the fifth time at the age of 60 years and the fourth time, which is his current wife, in Mallorca Hilaria Thomas, 26 years less than he.

The couple has been declared through their Instagram accounts. A child who weighs 3.7 kg, male, whose name is not yet known.

Translator and yoga teacher got married in 2012, and they have four children. Great, the only girl, is called Carmen and 5 years; still Leonardo, 2 and Rafael, 1. “Carmen looking forward to a new baby,” said a happy mom on the portal Parents.

The popular actor was her first daughter is now 22 years old, model Ireland Baldwin the fruit of his marriage to actress Who??????????. He the artist was joking, with the amount of their children:“Baldwinitos all sides” can be read at her recent photos, which presented a new family member.