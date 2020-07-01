Diletta Leotta posing with her friends in PAJAMAS in Instagram (PHOTO).

Talented and beautiful leading Italian Diletta Leotta was one of the women is a work that fascinates with its beauty its followers in social networks and this time he made it to the Instagram, share your photos which appears with a couple of friends in pajamas.

Young man 28 years old, stopped to see his beauty, to wear pajamas in white, on a figure who shared a little less than 24 hours, already for a little more than 600 thousand reactions on the part of his most devoted followers your account in Instagram; in addition, there was rain, more than 11 thousand reviews, including photos.

Diletta Leotta doesn’t see its charms in my pajamas with friends

Diletta Leotta is a leading line DAZN and applies to matches of the Series And in my country, beautiful, 28 years old has slightly more than five million followers, and moreover in the history of Instagram has 1,734 publications; that is, without a doubt, grateful to my fans for my work and my life that we share with them.

Diletta Leotta was born in Catania on 16 August 1991, graduated from the Faculty of Law at the University Luiss Guido Carli in Rome. Before moving to fame was a reporter for the weather in Sky 24 to become a sports journalist Sky sports. In addition, to make his debut in the film world together with the Italian actress Donatella Finocchiaro movie from 2009 year, Kisses lost.

