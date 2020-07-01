Eiza Gonzalez: 5 photos, which he was paralyzed networks

Eiza Gonzalez does not cease to work. All the pictures that they post in their social networks, creating a wave of comments full of flattery and compliments, because of the sensuality that ride Mexican actress that every time when he wins more than in Hollywood.

Known also drawn criticism for his close relationship with the U.S., however, he left clear that he is proud to be Mexican.

Eiza is one of Mexican most beautiful and successful, and this has been proven in recent years to position in the market of talent in the world.

Eiza Gonzalez is considered one of the most beautiful Actresses in the world

Last year was included in the list of the 50 most beautiful by People magazine in Spanish, and achieved important roles in movies with famous actors.

“Extremely proud to be part of this group of women who want to leave their mark, but we each other so much that we try to change the world for women of Latin,” wrote the actress in this time.

Each of these publications in their Instagram famous causes confusion with its beauty, however, was accused of abuse of transaction, although this is not confirmed.

The truth is that Eiza has changed its appearance, as well as once my face is more oval. Currently has not only a clear cheekbones, but a slim figure and some.

We will show you on video: