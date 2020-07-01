Gisele Bundchen share photos with my sister melliza in Instagram

Gisele Bundchen for more than a decade, top model, one of the most famous and the highest paid in the worldand there is a few people who can’t admit that for a moment her face if you look at any magazine cover or shield (although in Brazil it is officially removed from 2015). The fact that many of his fans didn’t know in Brazil, there is a connection melliza sister Patricia, who was born just a few minutes, on July 20, will be 39 in the spring.

And using a special day like this, in which both had to blow out the candles Tom’s wife, Brady said two days ago on his Instagram account in one adorable picture, which leaves embraced her as she called it, “the second half”. A few of the photos that are on both together, because Patricia don’t you have a profile in social networks. In this photo, the two appear smiling looking at the camera and dressed in two models such as chiffon are very similar. In addition, the model wanted to take the opportunity to devote your sister with beautiful words:

“Today, physically separated, but are always associated with the heart. I’m missing very for menu. I wish you all love and happiness in the world! I love you!” Giselle wrote in a publication that already the sum of over half a million ‘likes’. Known size and model Karlie Kloss ” or the famous fashion photographer Mario Testino (Mario Testino commented on the image.

Patricia and Gisele born in Tres de Maio, Brazil, five minutes difference. And sister to supermodel also began to work in the fashion world, but in the end, in the end, leaving it to the side to be maintained within a stellar career Giselle: today performs the function of the head and representative of his famous sister. In addition, Patricia is also an important part of the company’s underwear, founded in Brazil in 2011 and Intimates.

Both come with a large family, and is characterized by high level women. And that Giselle and Patricia no more and no less than four sistersnames , Graziela, Raphael, Gabriel and Rachel.

In an interview Vanity FairGiselle reminded about how came into first contact with the world of the catwalks beside the two of them (the Patricia and Gabriel), because my mom was working, and decided apuntarlas the course of the simulation: “We were the three Musketeers and we did everything together,” he admitted then.