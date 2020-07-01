After the accident, which was the film “green Lantern” in 2011, Warner Bros. and DC decided to give it a rest for a while, but now with the increase in the Extended DC Universe (DCEU), plans to create new opportunities for this superhero for what it will look like, armie hammer as Green Lantern.

In connection with the great success of ‘the Joker’, and the same is hoped that the film ‘The Batman’, Warner Bros plans to release more movies, lone of the most popular superheroes of DC, this is in addition to possible arrival of the ‘Justice League 2’, doing it is more than likely that ‘Green Lantern’ may be part of DCEU.

One of the actors, loved to make Hal Jordan, one of the leading members of the ” Green Lantern this is armie hammer, right, that some fans have already started to carry out various fan art that characterize this star, as this superhero.

Among these samples, highlighted Instagram user, jakubmaslowski_, which made the project that reminds us of Hal Jordan, which is embodied by Ryan Reynolds, in the first film adaptation of ‘Green Lantern’, so that we can see, armie hammer, so the form of these guards.

It will not be the first approach Hammer DC universe, because he was close to turn into Batman for the film “Justice League: Mortal”, in which Director George Miller, however, the project was cancelled, and in the end it was released as a documentary film in 2015.

While it is still too early to tell what actor is in the role of Hal Jordan I have no doubt that this is a fan-art can be a good example for Warner Bros decided to give her a role in armie hammer, but regardless of your decision, we just hope that this time will give us the film that he justice comics ‘the Green Lantern’.