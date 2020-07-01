Jungkook opened the secret to keep your stomach a perfect

Jungkook is one of the most popular idols now, we know that this is an extremely talented and that his vocal abilities and can charm anyoneif we add to this its shocking stage presence and charisma that we can get the perfect combination that could explain all the love and care that this guy gets. But besides that, everything is already said there is one thing that the idol surprised fans with BTSbecause it seems that Jungkook is the people who take care of the condition through exercise procedures.

The rock group has shared some BTS photos and videos spends time in the gymnot only this, but remember this epic moment for Fake Love, where the idol raises his shirt? Events of this type are those which allowed fans to see the belly markings which has and revealed the secret to remain that way.

When some followers of the group carried out the questions of the members Jungkook said that exercise is key to achieving the stomach as she is leg lift that makes your belly was start the engine and work force that it takes to achieve it. Perform this movement several times, and constantly, so the effect was perfect but Jungkook seems to be very involved in this aspect of his life, because even you bought a computer to keep in shape from home.