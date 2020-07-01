Justin Bieber: Ex girlfriend Barbara Palvin is responsible for the conversation of the twins Sprouse | Instagram | Hollywood | Show

Model Barbara Palvinthat was the girl of Justin Bieber in 2012, questioned the assertion that he made the canadian singer on his account on Instagram, last August 31, it was noted that “child” were like twins Cole and Dylan Sprousethe main thing to remember a series of children’s Disney Channel “Zack and Cody: Twins in action”.

“No one can be compared with the Sprouse twins,” said the model in Hungary Entertainment Tonight (ET), on the night of 6 September during the red carpet at the festival Icons in Carine Roitfeld, organized magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

Justin Bieber compares his images of children with images of the Sprouse twins. [FOTO: Instagram]

Barbara Palvin –who is the current Dylan Sprouse bride, 27 years old, the protagonist of the film “After chunks”– was not sitting well review Justin Bieber, pointing out that on the basis of their similarity can be interpreted by the nature of the Sprouse twins in the 1999 Comedy “Big Daddy”along with Adam Sandler.

“Can replace them in “Big Daddy”. Ah, says Yes or no, down!” wrote Justin Bieber in Instagram. That model 25 years, he replied succinctly: “I do Not agree with it.”

On the other hand, this is not the first time Justin Bieber refers to Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin.

Months ago, in may 2019, the husband of Hailey Baldwin left a mixed review in the publication of Barbara Palvin in Instagram.

The model was to be photographed together, Dylan Sprouse, when after a few hours ex-Selena Gomez said, “If only you are handsome”.