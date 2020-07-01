Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are walking their love on the streets of Rome

Rome gathered this weekend in the biggest stars of fashion, music and for the Royal family. All by wedding designer Misha Nonoo and oil heir Michael Hess. In Italian, the city became a hotbed of glamour and many guests like Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner doesn’t hesitate to use the stay in the Italian capital for tourists on the journey to the most romantic in the historical streets of Rome. In these images we see only couples who got married in November 2018, enjoying a second honeymoon among the boulders and old columns that adorn the city.



VIEW GALLERY





In exángel Victoria’s Secret, with spectacular red dress and sunglasses, and entrepreneurs, as well as sunglasses, Jersey, stripe, trying to remain unnoticed among the many tourists that crowded the city center. The pair were caught by the hand while they were doing stops methods to eat.. After a day of intensive points in a few kilometers from Rome, we can see resting on the bench, while model recosta gently her head on the shoulder of her husband.

Carly and Joshua were spin weekend high, and walk around the city and to be at the wedding of their friends, and accompanied the bride and bridegroom in joyful celebration preboda who organized, where agreed with Katy Perry and Orlando bloom, who showed that especially funny. For the model is not enough to buy food organized Misha Nonoo, which was his daughter Ivanka trumpamong other friends of the designer. Girls, lunch, outdoors in the lovely garden, and how could it be otherwise, held a tasting of the best pasta dishes typical for the area.



VIEW GALLERY





Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner comenzaron their relationship in 2012, and six years later they locked their love with an intimate ceremony held on 18 November 2018. However, the couple wanted to celebrate ties with best friends from the event at altitude. In the end a big celebration came on June 24 of this year when I finally managed to revive him, ‘Yes, want’ these friends closer. And made this holiday very special, Wyoming, the theme of which was the wild West, and that the dress code was a triumphant aesthetic of country music.