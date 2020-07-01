METRO will be in ARDYs Summer Disney Channel Playlist

Guys BTSstart in the upper world K-Pop night music on Disney channel. As RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Taehyung and Jungkook will be part of the Radio Disney presenting themselves ARDYs Summer Playlist, along with read more artists stars like Katy Perry.

According to information received from E!, is a musical event to honor teachers as part of the Awards ARDYs Heroes for Change through the Union of artists. Radio Disney, with the help of DonorsChoose, showed assistance in the implementation of projects teachers who strive to make dreams of their students.

This event will be a time and passes all next Friday July 10 at 9 a.m. on Disney Channel. The seven Bangtan Boys are in the list of artists for their presence in the world, thanks to their fandom ARMY. Katy Perry, Megan Traynor and Dua Lipa will also carry this merit, and some of the stars in the list.

BTS and more artists in ARDY

These 2020 Radio Disney Music Awards (ARDY), will give rise to 8 p.m. to the Internet. Where we have part of Sofia Carson (film Netflix “Feel the Beat”), Alessia’s Face, Bebe Rexha, Ellie Brooke, Usher, Angel, Kaycee Rice, Lauren gray and Keedron Bryant .

The star of ” Austin And ally, Laura Marano, is a leading musical event and tell about the most famous the first seven years of the Awards ARDY. The list of special guests continues to Sia, Thriii (group R&B that consists of sisters China Anne McClain, Sierra McClain and Lauryn McClain).

Sabrina carpenter, Now United, Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, Kylie Cantrall, Ann Marie, Brent Rivera, Meg Donnelly, Echosmith, Max and Harvey, Sarah Jeffrey, Elizabeth Peyton Lee, Sophia Wiley, Scotty Ryan brown, Sky Katz, Alex Aiono, Lindsay English language learners, White and brown.

What will we hear in ARDY?

In addition to songs original artists, they confirmed that the interpretation of the theme, marked with the Disney Channel. For this we will have Disney stars and special guests to sing the theme of his cult films like High School Musical 2, Camp Rock 2 ZOMBIES and 3 Descendants.

In the end, demi Lovato, Coco Jones, Olivia Rodrigo, Jerry Harris from Cheer, Pleasantly Manheim, Ruby Rose, Rose Turner, Meg Donnelly and more have confirmed their participation special, being BTS representatives of the genre K-Pop.