Millie Bobby brown and Netflix, the demand Enola Holmes

One of Netflix’s most anticipated this year, called Enola Holmes her character is nothing more than an actress Millie Bobby Brown and it seems like one of the favorite of the audience. And while a few days appreciated his character, inspired by the novel by Nancy Springer, sister, detective, Sherlock Holmes, is located in the centre of the controversy, which also sprayed the platform Netflix.

It turns out that the author’s heirs Arthur Conan Doyledecided to file a lawsuit towards the platform. And not only, but also affects the author of the books, Legendary Pictures and Penguin Random House. But what is the reason? The heirs argue that the film Enola Holmes, played by actress Spanish, Netflix was “copyright infringement and violation of trademarks” . That in 2014, the family of the author to have rights to the work, which was published in 1923 and 1927 .

This, in particular, specialized press, said that a version created on the platform through live streaming “only there are some features that Sherlock Conan Doyle we attributed to his recent novels. For example, compassion and sensitivity with women” so reads part of the information. However, until now the company did not say, but fans look forward to new successes; how can this be claim as the official release.

The other side of Enola Holmes

In addition, the ribbon this story will show “The Adventures Of Enola Holmes.”the Saga of juvenile literature and original writer Nancy Springer (2006). Suddenly, the actress, 16 years old, Millie Bobby brown, who is ready to implement this new project that represents different sides of his participation in the film “Stranger Things”. Because this job to make a documentary was that led her to overcome the barriers to success.

In turn, it is advisable to let you know that Netflix has not announced the premiere date of issue. But it is believed that in the coming days to learn more details, or at least your test date. In addition, the filmmakers have to figure out to complete this project because of the pandemic, due to the coronavirus, which still holds in confinamientos in many countries.