New series can reach you Arrowverse

It seems that changes in the schedule The CW will continue, and may soon come up with a new production, because they guarantee that is developing a series of ‘Superman’ in the Arrowverse.

The character has appeared earlier in the series, ‘Supergirl’, and special events as crossovers.

But everything indicates that it is time that the hero flies to the point and, in addition, to play its series in a series that has been so successful among fans of DC Comics.

“Superman & Lois” is the name of the series ‘Superman’ in the Arrowverse, which would be starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Talloc, which already interpreted, as Clark Kent and Lois lane, respectively.

The series will be produced by Greg Berlanti, former Director of ‘The Flash’, while the script will be written by Todd Helbing, who will also work as Executive producer and refused to issue a sprinter to focus on a new project.

The story has been described by developers as opening of the character’s life, the most famous journalist and the most popular comicsto know how to cope with all the stress, pressures and difficulties that entails education in modern society.

The production is based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

This is the second new production of the Arrowverse, which is in the process, he came in seasons TV 2020 and 2021, the first spin-off of ‘Arrow’, focused on women with the participation of Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy.

In the Arrowverse has become a brand which determines on The CWalthough completing the ‘Arrow’ also saw success in its new episodes, the last of them – ‘batwoman’, starring ruby rose.

The current list contains Arrowverse on ‘The Flash’, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Black Lightning’.

New the history of Superman coming almost ten years after the end of ‘Smallville’, which told the origin story of Clark Kent.