Stormi and sports

7/7

Duo more elegant

The complicity between Kylie and Stormi was more than obvious, and not only on their signs of affection, but also in their outfits, in coordination with parts of the modern or tendencies that remain open, the impressive wardrobe court, what little he had at the residence of the woman.

So that the reflection in the other picture that you have earned with his isolation at the end of this week that appear at the luxury red car, both wearing black clothes from head to toe. “I knew I won when you’re near me,” said Kylie in the pointer, which gave to understand his style, but also a great love from a mom who has a child.