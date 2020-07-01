The bag, which reveals the literary tastes of Emily Ratajkowski

Update 01/07/2020 11:22



In those days, coronavirus, daily walks for their Pets, became an occasion to view looks some of our celebrities favorites; from Olivia Palermo and ending with the tandem of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. The list included Emily Ratajkowski, the dog Colombo and varnish which includes bags, most original and, by the way – sums up one of the the main trends for the summer.

Emily Ratajkowski he was the best Ambassador of their brand, Inamorata, where the design seduced Rosala or Kardashian. The model does not lose the ability to conduct their own projects. Today, for the set of printing his new collection. Is so fashionable to wear shirt and shorts-ordinated we have already seen in stores like Zara. Set more comfy (a big trend these days) and summer.

In addition to the required mask, completes the set with two accessories ms the desired season. If you’re aware of the latest trends, you will know that a bucket hat or beanie fisherman became a new addition of a star among interior; a good source to protect from the sun and, in turn, give him trends in appearance. Also this season we were talking about to rise from sweater, high sneakers white, the more classical the better.

But let’s move on to the owner. Fashion is a good way to give the message that something Ratajkowski, activist, after, model, and entrepreneur, involved with a teacher. If in other cases released is t-shirt slogans: “the revolution has no borders” or even supported the candidacy of the politician Bernie Sanders, today was bags what we save on something Emrata.

This bag is the cloth with the face of the forming prominent literary authors like J. K. Rowling, Shel Silverstein, or Mary Shelley. This time it’s not Inamorata signature is an original design but also the brand Online Ceramicswith headquarters in Los Angeles. A lover of literature, during the quarantine Ratajkowski rushed to to write your memoirs, are sure to give a lot.