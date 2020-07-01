The journalist of the Italian kitchen, which was the subject of the song macho man: “it was just a joke” – International Football

24 hours.cl TVN



10.10.2019



Sunday, November 29 match between “Napoli and Brescia drew particular attention after viralizara video, which shows how a group of fans have been singing the macho journalist Diletta Leotta.

Now, in dialogue with The Sunthe journalist recalled what happened, saying that “this misunderstanding”. “Fans” Napoli “they supported me throughout the match, and then wanted to go further, after Napoli won, but it was just a joke”.

In relation to his gesture of refusal of the court after fans asked to see his chest, she said, “My reaction was kind of ironic, in the moment.”

