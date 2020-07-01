Well, Michael Keaton? The script for ‘The Flash’ does not contain Batman in history

This week fans DCEU got the message when it was revealed that Michael Keaton was in talks with Warner Bros to re-interpret once again the knight in the next movie broker scarlet, it seems, however, that it was not considered from the beginning, because at the moment, to show ‘The Flash’ does not contain Batman.

As we know, another film, to Barry Allen fits the events of the popular cartoon ‘Fm’, in this regard, there is Batman in the film, it must be a version that Thomas Wayne, however, the study gives some freedom in the storyline, and thus, Bruce Wayne Keaton, you can make your appearance.

However, if Warner Bros. plans to turn Michael Keaton in the film, sprinter, will have to make some changes in history as the report The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that Batman has not yet passed, the script for ‘The Flash’, however, if Keaton decides to sign a contract, then immediately the character will be included in the story.

As well the report showed that Keaton Batman will be presented as a hero at rest in the film, but will remain active in the protection of Gotham city, because he hasn’t found someone who can be his successor, despite his age, will continue to deal with dangerous villains.

“The Flash” will be directed by Andy Muschietti, who in an interview with Fandango, talked more about this new film. “What impressed me, Flash is a human drama that it has, all the feelings and emotions of the people who play in the drama [de él]. I can’t promise that there will be a horror, but it’s a beautiful story man“- said the Director.

Let’s hope Michael Keaton is your role, that production will not work to change history and record, no more delay, since now we’ll show ‘The Flash’ does not contain Batman, so his appearance will cause big changes in the story.