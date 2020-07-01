Despite the fact that the rumors claimed that the relationship between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna came to an end, final and even got romance television star with Mehgan James everything seems to indicate that brother Kim Kardashian and the famous ballerina, they can give a second chance!

Why? A few days ago was seen Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna taking a few fun and special holidays with her daughter Dream ReneeI Disney !

What Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian together again in Disney ? The couple has shared in social networks photos of his daughter in the famous amusement Park in California and, apparently, all three of them enjoyed most of these holidays.

Or Rob Kardashian’s new girlfriend?

As the photo shows, sharing Blac Chyna to your account Instagram the couple visited Disney to celebrate Father’s Day in the family and, according to famous magazine, come with small Dream in the attraction”it’s a Small World” in which the child became very restless. After, he decided to bring her in “Lion King”, where his father did not fail to give you kisses and smile.

Thank you Disney best during the first trip on Father’s Day my baby,” commented Rob Kardashian in one of his posts Instagramin the list Dream cute hat Minnie mouse.