“What I griten ‘take off Tits” does not offend me as a woman”

Diletta Leotta (Catania 16 August 1991) was a few days ago in a sad hero Chronicles, less sporty Naples – Brescia in Sao Paulo. On his way along the curve South of the stadium, the journalist had to listen to the song macho man that many are saying this time.

The ultras of Naples cried “I le tette Fuori, fuori le tette, tette fuori le!“and ask to read it, we have something to show Tits graderío. The Italian journalist responded immediately, songs, and, with a smile on his face, raised the hand with thumb down to the rejection of the proposal, as an obscene gesture, which was answered, whistles, and more cries from the sector of ultras.

This ‘quiet’ from Diletta Leotta that, fortunately, there was nothing else, served to resume discussions on machismo (male chauvinism) and the treatment of women in the world of football. This week, also in Italy, Gianluca Petrachi, the sports Director of Rome, was given several conflicting statements, of which I had to remove.

Petrachi is expressed in these terms: “there Was contact but not push. Football is a contact sport and a ballet class for little girls. It is a sport of men, and contacts.” The first answers came from Milena Bertoliniin seleccionadora of Italian cuisine: “the proposal in 1909, and said Guido Ara. 110 years old, and we have to look forward. This man lives in the past century.”

Finally, Petrachi apologized although the debate remains open: “excuse me, if someone was the meaning of the words that I used. I’m not going to insinuate that football is only part of the men, not for young women. Football is all in Rome we are very proud that our team and our role in promoting women’s football”.

First of all, this Diletta Leotta leading DAZN Italy, answered questions SPANISH in order to give his version of what happened in Sao Paulo and the attitude to women in football.

What can I find offensive all the songs from the ultras in Naples?

I would say that this term is somewhat exaggerated. It was just a song that I didn’t like and, so, naturally, but also civil, I felt I need to report it explicitly. Exactly, right before was the song that was screaming my name, and I made gestures of gratitude.

In General, all football clubs, reported spontaneously positive feeling that I think can be summarized by the word compassion. In my career I witnessed several songs for me, I sometimes sonrojado because of their wit, or who were too halagadoras, but I do not remember any one who could hurt me as a woman.

I’d say no, instead of having to be catastrophic, all the songs vulgar really bother me. But in life you come across educated people, people, instagram, and people are vulgar and should not be all that is needed.

Now, from my experience, in the stadiums, I have had many attempts, love, and to, rather, almost not, that, consciously or unconsciously, for the lack of respect or reprehensible.

If the stadium is part of the society, the balance that I want to draw it, in principle, positive refiriéndome the relationship between the woman who is the center of attention, and tens of thousands of people, mostly men who sit there, and, of course, before or after a match, looking at you.

However, there is one aspect that interests me, not hiding his feminine side, I believe that honesty, openness, consistency in mode to behave combined with a bit of solidarity, are points which promote that ‘feel’, before any other factor.

Do you think that woman are treated correctly in football? As in journalism?

Yes, they treat us very well that we are respected and it’s nice to do this work, even in the midst of the ‘alpha male’. There is a great spirit of cooperation among colleagues. I think when you’re a professional with other, easier to build relations to each other in this sense.

I remain convinced that, if not always, then often, the behavior of others for inspiration in our form to ask about the context of and in connection with them. Constructive approach and positive, if not optimistic, contributes to the same, for those who are trying with us.





What’s your best and worse, I remember a sports journalist?

The best memories associated with the interview that I did with the big Italian football, not Italian: Mourinho Ancellotti, Maldini, Mancini is an experience that you carry inside and develop, not only as a journalist but also as human beings. In addition, knowledge, emotions contribute to our growth as enrich and give us the impetus to improve, maybe with a smile. The bad memories… now, fortunately, is not.