Who’s Derek Blasberg’s best friend stars international?

If we could give the nickname to “+1 star’, but the fact that he is not a companion, no one. Moreover, you don’t even have to give your name at the door, because the name Derek Blasberg is known to all. Intimate Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss– to name just a few celebrities (Gwyneth desconfio him to know, because I was wondering if his work was “to be the best friend of the famous”) plays a leading role in the section fashion and beauty YouTube where you got that names like Karlie Kloss and Victoria Beckham they open their channels. But how was it achieved and who is actually Derek Blasberg?

Writer, author of books ‘Class: Exceptional Advice for the Extremely Modern Lady’, ‘Very Class: Even More Exceptional Advice for the Extremely Modern Lady” and “Harper’s Bazaar: Models’, worked as a journalist in “the harpers Bazaar’ of America to jump in 2015 in Vanity Fair, where he became the “man on the street”, who not only wrote on the website, but was responsible for creating video and content for the magazine.

Collaborated with mainstream media on the planet and was a creative consultant projects for companies like Chanel, Fendi and Louis Vuitton. Had copresentador Rachel Zoe the program “actively fashionably Late”, and accompanied by Alexa Chung, presenting the show “24 Hour Catwalk’. A year after entering into the computer ‘Vanity Fair’ began to cooperate with TV shows CNN Styles post which he left a year ago to focus on YouTube. ‘New York Times’, told him that it was “the Truman Capote of his generation, or Carrie Bradshaw“.

“Derek is a smart, funny, cute, ocurrente, disgusting and very, very cute. But it is not only these things, but it’s a great writer” – he said Tom Ford. In ‘Vanity Fair’ said the stars to the size of Naomi Campbell Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss, and we owe him that now famous have their own channels on YouTube, after learning is the joy of creating your own video and audio files. In fact, when Victoria Beckham released a video with the channel output, made Derek Blasberg, designer said to look regularly in their publications. Derek, by the way, can be Victoria and David Beckham ripped t-shirt with a picture of Victoria Beckham emblazoned on it next to the text “Spice drink”.

Kendall Jenner taught by Beverly hills Mustang in 1965 for special cars CNN Styles and Gwyneth Paltrow answer in video to questions, personal and funny this is all that I had was that the audience he has pictures with him something closer. After the fashion show Tom Ford just to have a party on the occasion of his post in YouTube and stars such as Serena Williams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Lauren Santo Domingo and Alexander Wang, there were those who took part in this event that the world of fame welcomes the success of the writer.

He arrived in new York, just 21 years, but not knowing absolutely no one, but began working in the Agency Elite, scoring in the biography model. When his contacts with famous in the beginning, and soon he began to write Chronicles on vacation at the moment has become a mandatory nights, social networking, and, primarily, to the fact that the “New York Times” said he was the best example of each of the applications socialite men.

His role now, after she’s assured that the big names of fashion have their own channels on YouTube, is creation of a platform the epicenter of fashion, and this requires two things. First, to have the talent. Second, a good calendar. Not supposed to Notice, but Derek both.