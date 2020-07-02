A new look at the costume of the 6th season of Barry Allen

Warsaw, March 24. (CulturaOcio) –

(The Flash) is back with its sixth season and will have a new outfit, which, although very similar to all the previous ones, contains an important innovation: many of the details of gold, thanks to a new picture fans were able to see in detail.

The way in which Grant Gustin next to the student, actor, tracksuit scarlet rider, which now includes a bright waist belt gold plus long stitches of the same color.

Despite the fact that is not the last photo, the costume, the sixth season will also include a helmet with a holder for the chin, a detail that was removed in the previous version and that caused criticism from the fans.

Little is known about the plot of the upcoming series, but we already know, a new villain: Bloodwork that can be interpreted by Sendhil Ramamurthy. In the comics, Bloodword is an employee of the morgue, a patient with hemophilia who is able to turn his body into a substance resembling blood. In addition, the first episode of the sixth delivery will be again good Luck”, “enemy”, which was introduced in the fifth season.

In addition, in the first part of the sixth delivery would pave the way for long-awaited crossover Crisis on Infinite Lands, and in the second tranche will focus on the impact of the events on television.

Boom ends this year after eight seasons, so everything points to the fact that Gustin and the Flash leaders now Arrowverso, replacing Stephen amell.

The sixth season of ” The Flash coming on The CW the next day, 6 October. For its part, the Crisis in the Lands of Endless takes five episodes that will be released in December 2019 and January 2020, including the head of the Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and batwoman.