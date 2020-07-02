Alfonso Garcia shared a romantic code with your partner

Leading Mexican melted network with special decdicatoria her fiancé

For:

Passion Football 13 Sep 2019. · 16:27 HS

Yanet Garcia continue to win network, with its beautiful appearance, but this time all over to melt all romantic photos with your partner. Leading Mexican didn’t stop to boast of their love on social networks, and all of his followers already crazy, so happy with that exchange.

“Thank you for gave me all your heart to love many,” he wrote Yanet Garcia along with the wishes of the most romantic with her boyfriend, Lewis Howes. Entrepreneur and host of Mexican are of few months, in the novel, and are we all happy that their photos on all social networks.

In less than an hour of publication Patricia j Garciaunto and Lewis Howes reached 14,648 “likes” and many others, thousands of comments about the beautiful couple that they make. His supporters, they hope that the Mexican again to hit all the bold outfits in the city at their own expense Instagram.