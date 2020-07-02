Barbara Palvin tempts her fans by posing naked on the beach

Your browser does not support iframe.

Barbara Palvin again to surprise its followers after the publication of several photos that display is very sensitive, and that this time the model has posed Nude, and believes that his body is very peculiar.

Through its account of Instagram, Palvin shared two images you can see without clothes. The first is the photograph, which appears in models and observed in the left shoulder, and she brings, as a straw hat.

And the second postcard was more noticed, because Barbara left his body found on the beach. Both paintings are part of a photo shoot that the new angel Victoria’s Secret conducted for the magazine “Sports Illustrated”.

Just a few hours on the day of publication-a model that scored more than 1.7 million “likes” and thousands of comments that his followers could not fail to flatter their beauty.

Palvin, 25 years old and a native of Hungary, already as the owner of his heart Dylan Sprousewhich a few weeks ago celebrated its first birthday as a couple, so I had to share the series of photographs, in which, probably, remember, how good.

Barbara has always been distinguished to be very active on his account on Instagram, which shares the images of almost all projects in which participates, so very often see her posing in very hot and different costumes, in which buy the views of their more than 12.3 million followers.

Besides this model, to share intimate moments of his personal life and all the events that are coming that your partner is an essential Dylan, which supports a good relationship, what is seen on all the photos that Palvin is raised in this social network.

In the past April 7, when Barbara was introduced as a new member of the brand Victoria’s Secretbecause she will not hesitate to make a public statement and show your emotions with this achievement in his career.

“I don’t know where to start, but I’ll try: I never thought that would happen, and the results exceeded all my expectations. I am very excited to announce that I’m officially an angel Victoria’s Secret! Thank you for believing in me”, you can read in the text, for sharing this beauty.

In addition, said, “I am proud to introduce in Hungary, and, most importantly, all of this in a new Chapter of my life. Thank you all again.”

