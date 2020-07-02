Blac Chyna said ‘Yes’ Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

(CNN)– Everything points to the fact that it is necessary to congratulate Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Blac Chyna posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday in which she sees the ring, holding his face Kardashian that she was smiling. The image with the message: “Yes!”.

Neither of the two said officially engaged, but that was no obstacle for users especulen about what will happen, because the Kardashian sisters, Kylie Jenner, rapper Tyga’s girlfriend, chyna expareja and the father of her child.

BLAC CHYNA AND ROB KARDASHIAN ARE ENGAGED IM SCREAMING I LOVE CELEBRITY DRAMA — Jade (@venuseos) 5 APR 2016

So weird how Tyga is dating Kylie and Blac Chyna is engaged to Rob and Tyga and Blac Chyna were together and have a child Alexandria Torres (@queenmakuhh) 5 APR 2016

Aww rob and blac Chyna fm😂😂👏🏾 i want to see and Kili tyga’s face — Raihann (@raihannb) 5 APR 2016

Things were difficult, also due to the fact that Rob’s sisters, Khloe Kardashian, was encontrón with amber rose BFF Blac Chyna. Rose exnovia from rapper Kanye West, who is currently married to another Kardashian.

Amber rose just posted on Twitter congratulations for the couple