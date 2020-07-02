Born the first daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

The Kardashian family gets a new member in the family. The first daughter of Robert Kardashian (Who hermanísimo, Queen of the family) and Blac Chyna, born, held 10 November. Small is Dream-Rennie, and weighs 3.4 kg.

The whole Kardashian family is happy with the arrival of a small Dream, the first to congratulate the happy dad was Khloé Kardashian, who was always a very close relationship with the father of a novice. “My new niece is absolutely awesome!”, I’m so grateful that I was able to land on time to see this miracle! Let’s praise God!”

DREAM IS A COPY OF HIS GRANDFATHER, ROBERT KARDASHIAN

Rob Kardashian, of course, for someone like her daughter Deam Renee, as indicated in the message that accompanied the image on his Instagram account, claims that igualita that her father Robert Kardashian died in 2003. “It is an exact copy. The Pope has sent us an angel. It is really a blessing.”

“This is the day in which more than glad nobody. I am very happy and grateful”added Rob birth Dream Thursday, November 10. In addition, she thanked her partner and mother of his first daughter, Blac Chyna, perhaps, had a child, and that a woman “strong”. Congratulations to the new dad!