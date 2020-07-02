Brandon Routh will be Superman in Arrowverso | U IMPARTIAL

SAN DIEGO, CA.- Ruth, who plays the main role in “Legends of Tomorrow’ as ray Palmer / the Atom will be Clark Kent and his heroic alter-ego in “Crisis on Infinite album.”

This is the first that plays the role of film in 2006 Superman Returns. Tyler Hoechlin, the one who resorts to Supergirl, Superman, he will also explain their role in the crossover.

It is expected that CW will share details of the crossover this Saturday at Comic-Con.

According to Deadline, “Crisis on Infinite album,” will include five programs of DC comics CW: Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Galina batwoman, and is expected to begin in December. Three episodes of events will be issued before the break, the holidays, and the remaining two will be held in January 2020.

The story, based on historical series of DC Comics in 1985-86, which removed the DC multiverse era (hence the numerous incarnations of Superman), and restored the time line on Earth. At the end of the seventh season of Arrow in may, Oliver (Stephen amell) learned about it from the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) that I should devote my life to save Barry (Grant Gustin (The Flash) and Kara (Melissa Benoist from Supergirl) , setting his death at the end of the season 10 series Arrow.

In continuation of the CW series, The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and batwoman, who on Earth-1, but Supergirl takes place on Earth-38, which means that the Punishment should exceed the measures to unite with other heroes. Restart after the crisis” will probably bring the show on the same Land.