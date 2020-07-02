Child Kourtney Kardashian white critics for his long hair, and it’s time to stop

Reign, the younger son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have broken all the stereotypes on them 5 years to wear your hair very long, which is very common in children.

Courtney was criticized in many cases not to cut your child’s hair, but that’s not what she will be offended, and many times defended his small, ensuring that the child is happy and this is important.

Pictures of Kim Kardashian with his nephew’s Reign, prompting criticism in his long hair

Recently Kim Kardashian told a touching photo with his nephew from the bed, where they appeared dressed in pyjamas and with hair loose, leaving to see that everything is long and beautiful.

“Morning, curled up in pajamas with Reign”, was the message of a secular, and at once began the criticism in a small, 5 years.

“Whether it’s a boy or a girl?”, “I thought it was a girl”, “Courtney needs to cut my son’s hair” and “very cute, her hair, but it’s a child and should not look like that,” were some critical remarks.

These comments and attacks on son Courtney needs to stop, because you can wear your hair how you want, without having to comply with rules that the society has invested.

And many times his mother had led to “the hair is the most beautiful in the world” and therefore do not cut, except that Reign happy, and that should be followed.

