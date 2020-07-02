Glory: “Baby Driver”: the premiere of the film Eiza Gonzalez in Netflix | VIDEO

“Baby Driver”, a movie released in 2017, arrived in the Netflix catalog on Wednesday. Immediately followers of the ribbon back trends on social networks, especially on their heroes: Eiza González.

In the film, the actress the Bay next to the players as Kevin spacey, Lily James, Yom Hamm and Jamie Foxx. This is one of the first tapes of the action, Actresses in Hollywood and this is where he shows all his experience and skills as one of the criminals.

The film’s story, Director Edgar Wright, he tells about a young man named “Baby” who was hired to a group of criminals for their skills in front of the wheel. Need to organize theft.

After the premiere of the tape, Eiza González he began to have more instances in Hollywood. How to get a role in “the fast and the furious: Hobbs & Show” and “Angry”.

It should be noted that in the last few weeks Mexican actress has been the trend in social media because of accusations of racism, on’ blackheads’, which will be held in ‘Lola, a long time ago’ and Roman, I would be an actor Timothée Chalamet.

For its part, the main character “Baby Driver”, Ansel Ergothe continued his career in such films as “Billionaire Boys Club”, but in recent weeks he was in the “eye of the storm” – over allegations of sexual assault. To your account Twitter gave his version of events and removed it from social networking.

