Grant Gustin shows in an interview that the Flash can die in the Crisis on Infinite earths

The plot of the sixth season The Flash it is still a mystery, although the episodes will be a new addition: the villain Bloodwork.

Madrid, 2 Sep (Europa Press).- With The Flash premiered in 2014, the series has given a lot of advice Crisis on Infinite earthsthe following crossover from “Arrowverso”, in which the broker scarlet disappears without a trace. Now, what event in television is the month of its release, Grant Gustin showed how the upcoming sixth season The Flash give step crossover and how your character can be in danger of death.

“I can’t reveal too much because I haven’t read. Our team was ahead of me, what it means,” he warned, although he said that “The Monitor appears at the end of the first episode and says that the universe is in danger, and to save him, Barry Allen must die. And Barry Allen does not know about the treatment that Oliver did with The Monitor, so that someone will die,” presented in an interview ComicBook.com.

Still knew that the Monitor had visited Oliver Queen ” at the end of the seventh delivery Arrow in order to ask for help, warning that he will die in his mission to save the universe. The deal between the “Monitor” and “Archer” emerald will mark also the fate of the series, which ends after the eighth delivery.

In the global. crisis is coming. #TheFlash returns Tuesday, October 8 on The CW. pic.twitter.com/TegVgsaeWO — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) 21 Jul 2019

The sixth season The Flash come The CW soon, October 8. Crisis on Infinite earthsthat will be five chapters will be released in December 2019 and January 2020.