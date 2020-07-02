Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcomed their second child | Style

“We are pleased to announce the birth of Raphael Thomas Baldwin”. As reported Hilaria Baldwin to your profile on Instagram the arrival of their second child, the fruit of her marriage with actor Alec Baldwin. The image is divided into more than 93.000 followers can not see the face of a happy mother, but if his hands intertwined with her second son, the pair also put the name in Spanish is his first daughter is called Carmen.

Actor Alec Baldwin, 57 years old, married three years ago with a yoga instructor, where a year and a half ago was “Carmen”, his first daughter. Rafael is the third child for the actor. From his first marriage with Whom ?????????? – both organized a divorce case in 2001. born Ireland Baldwin, 19 years old.

Hilaria were active at the time, prior to delivery. Last week came to the presentation of a new play actor in the Hamptons and saw him many times, walking with family, to wear intestine with dresses installation. Now that you have to stay for a few days more calm, of course, will be dedicated to share photos on social networks. His supporters are already looking forward to photos of the full family, that some elements of yoga.