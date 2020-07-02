How to make braids most sophisticated Eva Gonzalez

Braid is one of hairstyles most simple and effective. Perfect for act gala, go to the gym or to work these days, in the summer, when the heat and to clean the neck, it seems that the only thing that can save the worldtail, large, the opportunity to be, everything changes.

[LEER MÁS. Eva González, arrugas y manchas: así es sin maquillar ni filtros]

And it seems that Eva Gonzalez found in various interpretations section of the cable, all you need to deal with the summer. Through his Instagram account, we calculated that pigtail high became hairstyle stars during the quarantine, but it leads again, forming the tail a more refined and very flattering, Yes, we want to copy.

During the street style at fashion weeks, we could be dictated by that episode with low, medium lengths and tips, straight was the pinnacle of elegance. Eva Gonzalez just explained that the section of the tubing high and hair terso may be the peak of sophistication. In joyitas in Casilda Finat MC that it is not missed.

The entrance to the first art is to collect hair from the stresses so that there is a number freely, but without being installed on lifting Jennifer Lopez. This is nothing how to apply the product with which to texture the hair. “With wet hair, and after removing moisture transfer with a towel or dry hair, this hair styling gel and come back,” cope Leonor of Their own to the fact that the recommended use of the Gel? l’hibiscus (19 roubles), the gel without alcohol, which you can use to easily create hair and strengthen hair follicles, but, not giving complete heavy.

Using cosmetics these features, you can work in the root directory, getting the effect of a polished stretch Eva Gonzalez and texturing into a ponytail. And that if we look at the cable cut, all the hair that take you the waves are marked, but natural. Here you have two options. You can work the hair before you pick it up, and create waves with a few tenacillas, or you can mark them when the hair has not been collected. To the form not to lose in one fell swoop lacquer lightweight and do not leave garbage frosting.

Of course, Wi-Fi, his gaze returning to the television, wire cut Eva Gonzalez was hiding hair bands. Something as simple as to use the beam tail and enrollarlo around the rubber bands can give results very elegant.

It was so nice presenter, her hair that after a day of recording, returning home to share the photo with its delicate braid. So, with bathroom, house, waves, tail, horse steel straight hair that retains the essence of a stylish look. In the perfect excuse to look back escotazo.

Eva gonzález is designed for cable cut in the last few months, and we have proved again and again that since the event, which wasthis is very important , technique and appearance.