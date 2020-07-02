I feel that life model

Adriana Lima, one of Victoria’s Secret angels, shared in his Instagram account a little ordinary, what does it mean to be one of the most sought-after models in the world.

This is not a complain, just sharing a little bit of my life. Sometimes, people question, that model life is easy, and that’s wrong, we work as hard as any other individual. Today I had 10 hours of work day, shooting with a very bad cold, the cough does not stop and a massive headache. That did not stopped me on doing what I love. And finished, went to the airport, return home to see my 2 princesses. Arriving there, my flight was over 3 hours delayed. And fly from NYC-this is Miami. Just Wake up home 2 on the night. Happy to be here. And wanted to share the face of a hard working model, and share that I am not the only one that this works hard. Thank you. And I hope my message don’t get misunderstand. Love u all Photos Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) March 2, 2016. 11:03 PST

Adriana Lima is the third model paid in the world. In 2015, received € 8 million, according to the magazine “Forbes”. With this publication, the Brazilian model 35 adds to a series of photos that Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, Jennifer aniston, Sofia Vergara, and Cameron Diaz shared in social networks, in order to show its true face without filters and Photoshop tricks to debunk the ideals of beauty of women caused by industry.

