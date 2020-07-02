Jennifer aniston shares a strong message about the use cubrebocas, In Democrata

July 1, 2020

EU/Discussion. Jennifer aniston, actress, USA, known around the world, to bring to life Rachel, in the series “Friends”, used his influence in social networks and through the publication of his account in instagram urged his supporters to use cubrebocas, in order to prevent further infection with the novel coronavirus.

Jennifer showed photos of where you use cubrebocas black and wrote about the necessity of its application in order to align curve from Covid-19, despite the fact that uncomfortable that may be to use them.

Written aniston, who said if it was worse to use cubrebocas or watch closure and health professionals get to the point is unable to provide care the number of infected devices.

Jennifer stressed that these personal protective equipment should not be politicized, as many people claim that the government wants to limit your rights, and their use should not be in the discussion, so don’t use it can have an impact on people’s lives.

“I do believe in the basic goodness of people, so I know we can do it, BUT still many in our country people who want to take the necessary steps to smooth the curve and keep yourself safe. People seem concerned that their “rights to them have been removed’, asking them using masks. This recommendation is simple and effective, the government time at the expense of people’s lives. And really should not be discussions,” he wrote.

The actress has attracted the society to use cubrebocas and ask the people who do the same. “If you care about human life, please #usaunam**ditamascarilla and encourages others to do the same thing,” he added.

At the moment of the publication has 5 million 819 thousand 319 I like. Artists such as Julia Roberts, Ashley Benson, Matt bomer, Oprah, in particular, commented on the publication of the benefits of its use.