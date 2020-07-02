Journalist Diletta Leotta answers Hobbies that told me to teach breast

Hobby

Again fans football Italy again give something to talk about, because in many cases caused the sanctions to their teams insults and racist chantsto which is now joined by the head macho from the fans Naples.

For the match last weekend, where a team of Mexican Hirving Lozano mountain (2: 1) Brescia at day 6 of the Series, the ultras of the set of local self-government devoted chanted offensive to journalist Diletta Leottain which, in addition, asked view breast.

In the presenter not only categorically rejected the requesthe also raised his hand and put his finger down as a sign of disapproval.