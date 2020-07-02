Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially back together”

2020-07-02 11:30:05

The Reality star Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still not “officially” together, according to the source.

Rumor has it that the star of the reality show, reality 36 years old, and Tristan, 29 years old, is the daughter of True two years together, reavivaron his novel for the last few weeks, but according to a source close to the Duo of stars, they do not ” officially “together until now.

The source explained that Chloe’s relationship with Tristan is currently similar to Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Travis Scott, and Scott Disick, respectively.

A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “they are All relatives. All get along, and all of them have in mind the interests of children”.

On the contrary, as a separate source said recently that Chloe, Tristan, and they are” giving another chance”.

The novel pairs turned into confusion after a statement that the professional basketball player kissed Jordyn woods shortly before the birth of her daughter, but the NBA star recently tried to come to terms.

A source shared: “Tristan is doing everything possible to prove its value and was a good father to True”.

The reality star spent his birthday number 36 last week, with holiday, which was attended by Tristan, the source said that the couple “acted as [they] we returned to be together “on vacation.

Tristan thanked publicly Chloe helping him to “learn and grow” because I wanted him a happy birthday via Instagram on Saturday (27.06.20).

Shared a picture of himself, Chloe, and True, and added the caption: “Now I’m wise enough to know that you came into my life to show me what it means to be human. I appreciate, as I am.” the opportunity to learn and grow because of you. Thank God for beautiful women and love that you have for all, especially for our daughter, True. You deserve the world, Coco! True and I love you, mom. Happy birthday @khloekardashian (sic) “

