Khloé Kardashian has washed off the cartridge, to forgive the betrayal and give a second chance

Khloé Kardashian, 36 years, decided to give second chance to his ex Tristan Thompson29. After several conversations about a possible reconciliation, the pair, of course, resumed relations, which he left in February 2019, scandal, deception, NBA stars Jordyn Woodsone of your best friends Kylie Jenner22. It seems that all the bad things in the past, and abocando to look real.

A source told People, one giving another chance to the relationship. “Tristan is doing everything possible to prove its value and was a good father to True”. Apparently, Khloé’s decision to restore its romance with basketball player this was happening even before birth. Thompson visited the festival, which took place last weekend in Los Angeles, but not before he spent time with diva reality show and his daughter during the quarantine coronavirus (COVID-19).

Another source told the magazine that Khloé and ” Tristan “acted as if they were back together”, during the celebration of the birthday that included the presence of Courtney Kardashian, 41, Kylie Jenner, 22, Kendall Jenner, 24, Rob Kardashian, 33, and Kris Jenner, 64. In the photos, which published the star of “Keeping Up whit the Kardashians” in Instagram, obviously Thomspon with a white suit and white Slippers.

“Details of my birthday magical. Yes, the guest list was small, but the design was DIFFERENT!”, said the co-author of a Good American on Monday in a social network. Before meeting with the player Cleveland Cavaliers there is one lovely shot, tossed on a trampoline next to Khloé and little True. A family of three happy, everyone was smiling arrogantly.

“I’m wise enough to know that you appeared in my life to show me what it means to be human”, defended in Thompson publication. “I appreciate how I can learn and develop thanks to you”, referring to the mother of his daughter. “Thank God for beautiful women and love that you have for all, especially for our daughter, True. You deserve the world, Coco! True and I love you, mom. Happy birthday @khloekardashian ❤ this🥳”, he added.