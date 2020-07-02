learn why it’s a real achievement

Gigi Hadid requires time converted in the all women Chanel, not that we will find all the attention. She was the star of the parade of the French company in which comic Marie Benolielknown in the digital universe with the name Marie S ‘ of the Product, interrupted the parade. The model became the heroine of fashion realizing to leave the bridge with calmness, professionalism and great.

Although it is desfilando for the brand, starting in 2014, was after the announcement of her pregnancy, when the Relationship with Chanel it has been strengthened. To begin with, because that’s when we realized that, when desfiló closes in shorts and crop top for la maison, she was already pregnant.

To continue, because we played in the editorial of a fashion magazine from the comfort of home, sports a look from Chanel. However, we did not get into the fact that Gigi, even if it seems impossible, was not the brand image. In social networks, posing with their old company that took the money and put them to take part in one of the most prestigious events of the panorama, but Chanel have not chosen to be his image.

Now, finally, the model presented the message: we can say that it is the image of a prestigious brand. Gigi shared image delighted and grateful to the whole team for this opportunity. Of course, it turned out that the pictures were taken in December, because her toned belly has an explanation.

It seems that Karl Lagerfeld still not trusted as much in it as to turn a model in the style of Chanel, something that other models with the DNA of the fashion and social networking, attractive and appealing as Kaia Gerberalso failed. The daughter of Cindy Crawford, one was a woman Fendi, but not yet entered the altar of Chanel.

In fact, contrary to what happens with other luxury brandsChanel is a nut in this area, as in the case of the model, which works successfully and consistently in social media is becoming for women Chanel must go through multiple filters, not go further, Kendall Jenner still has not happened. If we asked first whether Kendall or Gigi were pictures of Chanel, we can say that Yes, without hesitation. In our memory, it seems, to look to the campaign of the brand sports sunglasses refined and elegant jackets tweed. However, what we actually remember is fashion Chanel, in which he participated and the articles of fashion that lucido design of the French company.

So Gigi is so excited because he realized his dream, because if on parade Victorias Secret when his silhouette is still not up to encorsetados the canons of the brand was not as difficult there is, as a society, to make the Chanel ready to receive you between its unique lines is almost mission impossible. At least for the gigs, of course. If Bella will be next?