Lorena Herrera that protects Eiza Gonzalez after controversial images?

Your browser does not support iframe.

Recently, image Eiza Gonzálezin which appears on face characterizing a person of African descentcaused controversy in social networks, to be evaluated as insulting on racial grounds connection Metal Face.

In this situation, we decided to interview Lorena Herrerawho participated in the show, that’s close to you, as a young actress, and will not hesitate to give their opinion although he said that was not heard.

ALL DETAILS on: Ex Lorena Herrera: his father is torn between life and death in COVID-19

– I didn’t even know about this scene, I say, I was having an affair with her and in General but don’t have a clue. And besides, how much roll and how much fuss they make, are part of the stage and one as the actor should follow what says the script and all“.

Sidorov was also questioned in controversial statements made Paty Christmas that coronavirus no, that actress said, “I think that what goes up, it is his opinion, and this is the girl that sees that knows“.

ALL the DETAILS: Designer Jenny Rivera forced to sell cubrebocas due to coronavirus

He added: “Everyone who is in network free download what you want. People do not know and are not interested”, although she believes in Covid-19, as Herrera has not said that he has a niece that nothing really good happens, because her husband and son took it with this virus what to put your head in the world.

Topic:

Demi Lovato Eiza González and fun with exotic dancers