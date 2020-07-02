Or Rob Kardashian ends with Blac Chyna?

Speculation, allegedly, in distance between Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna not ceased to circulate in social networks when Rob decided to delete all photos of his bride to Instagram.

It happened a few days later, he announced that steam is a ‘reality show’ to talk about his new life as husband and wife, and the birth of their first child.

After deleting the picture, Blac Chyna Instagram account, the only male member of the clan Kardashian decided delete all photos from your account leaving without publishing its nearly 7 million followers, and spreading rumors about crack.

Kendall Jenner wants to leave Kardashians all

However, despite the fact that this act, the source told the magazine Us Weekely that the pair did not complete the relationship and that the cleaning profile, Instagram was the result of a strong discussion between the partners.

According to the same source, a couple is experiencing a lot of pressure these records show (because Rob is no stranger to be once again under the lights) and its rapid development as a partner, and it is a fact that Rob is sitting a little away from his partner.