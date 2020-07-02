Paige Spiranac, the golfer who plays without underwear

Publishing House ” Mediotiempo

UNITED States / 20.06.2020 12:56:07





Say for sports it is best to make it convenient and this assumption was accepted very well exgolfista, Paige Spiranac he took on a podcast that you don’t use underwear, after entering the field.

Although not emphasized, much like a golfer, Spiranac gave a lot to say of this confession that he made in the podcast: “Playing a round”.

“As a rule, I do not use bed linen, the use of shorts and too many layers, if you have all, as. As a rule, the use of trousers turned on to my skirts or just shorts, but no underwear”, he said.

Spiranac it is by mutual consent, in the world of Golf for its beauty, has over 3 million followers on Instagram, and for many is the sexiest golfer in history.

Its beauty is known as “Kournikova of Golf.” and it’s not the first time that the statements contradict each other, because once admitted that cannabis improves relationships, and one was rejected in the tournament charity Golf wearing cleavage-he said.

It should be noted that as of 2017, the code for the costumes in the LPGA, and players can’t wear skirts very short the lack of neckline spoken