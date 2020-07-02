Paris Jackson threatened a boycott of the Christian film blasphemes Jesus

Los Angeles, UNITED States of America.

New film project Paris Jackson may not get to the big screen, if the initiators of the application online that is already accumulated 260,000 companies get dry.

Their goal is to block Prime Minister the film ‘the photo!“what girl with a fetish for Jesus -performed by Bella Thorne – just escape from justice and criminal are nuns after being involved with drugs.

The daughter of the unfortunate king of pop commissioned to bring to life, allegedly in the Messiah, who, in addition, it would be a lesbian, or at least so say those who the initiative to require that Lionsgate and Warner Bros. not to go ahead with the project, which defines itself as “garbage” and I think that it helps cristianofobia.

The organization One Million Moms, part of the US fundamentalist Christian American Family Association, also responded to the arguments of the tape tildándolo with “sacrílego” and said that mocking the faith of millions of people. The result was put into operation in parallel single output still receives the support of more than 70 000 people.

WATCH: VIN Diesel became a father for the daughter Paul Walker

Jackson responded to the criticism of the film, but his character Thorne wrote in Instagram Stories “, Because Jesus is a woman … wowowowowowo”.

I thought she would be married to a woman

Recently, Paris said that he knew that he was homosexual from an early age, remembering how her father, Michael Jackson, knew and never made him feel guilty.

“[Pensé] what would casándome with a girl,” said in an episode of his show on Facebook Watch. “I went out with more women than men.”

The star explained that identificeret himself as gay, not as someone who is bisexual because, “I went on, that only men and women. I met a man who had a vagina”, he said.

In addition,: Will Smith has accepted that his wife jada Pinkett Smith had a lover

However, at the present time Paris Jackson relationships of straight music Gabriel Glenn.