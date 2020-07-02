Peter Damian, the responsibility for controversial Eiza González





From Ten Minutes“data-reactid=”23″>From Ten Minutes

to take responsibility for my decisions about what appeared on the scene on soap Opera “Lola, a long time ago” with Eiza Gonzalez. It all happened because in the history of the character, he remains deeply Celia Cruz and I wanted to be like her, to seduce his love interest. My actions come from one place ignorance and violence problems that were never discussed in my country. Will now be the priority, make decisions, conscious and educated in every project that we perform,” said Pedro in writing.” data-reactid=”28″>”I wanted to apologize and to take responsibility for my decisions about what appeared on the scene on soap Opera “Lola, a long time ago” with Eiza Gonzalez. It all happened because in the history of the character, he remains deeply Celia Cruz and I wanted to be like her, to seduce his love interest. My actions come from one place ignorance and violence problems that were never discussed in my country. Will now be the priority, make decisions, conscious and educated in every project that we perform,” said Pedro in writing.