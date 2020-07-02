Photos of the sixth season of “The Flash” show low on the computer

Lacks a little over a month to return to the next stage Arrowverse is gradually starting to look a little successes, surprises that will be in this new stage, as photos of the sixth season of ‘The Flash’.

The next stage of the series DC Comics will bring significant changes, this long-awaited crossover Crisis on Infinite albumthe end of ‘Arrow’, or changes in the system of the ‘Legends of Tomorrow’.

Will the sixth season of ‘The Flash’ that was the second series called work in the Arrowverse.

While it is clear that Arrow pulls her so close to the series finale, but that doesn’t mean you should go unnoticed in other series as an example are the recently published photos of the sixth season of “The Flash’.

In them you can see some photos from the first Chapter, called “Into the Void’ fortunately, fans no spoilers.

In the photos you can see on the computer to work at STAR Labs present throughout the gallery, with Barry Allen) iris West-Allen, Caitlin snow, Cisco Ramon and Ralph Dibny, in the performance of Grant Gustin, candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, and Hartley Sawyer.

{“slidestoshow”:3,”slidestoscroll”:1,”dots”:”true”,”arrows”:”true”,”autoplay”:”true”,”autoplay_interval”:3000,”speed”:300,”loop”:”true”}

Emphasizes the lack of Tom Cavanagh in the beginning of the season, although it is known that he will return as one new version of Harrison wells.

Can be on the computer not so happy about the fact that we assume that something is threatening Central City, it may be something about Bloodwork, who will be the villain in the first half of the sixth season.

Date of the premiere of the sixth season of “The Flash” is October 8 in the US and still has no information about its premiere in Latin America.