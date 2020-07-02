Radical sharing look: Lily Aldridge

For the past few weeks Lily Aldridge sending signals into Instagram, I wanted to go replacement look. Victoria’s Secret angel, who always took her long brown hair, smooth or wavy, it seemed, at the end of June, the image where he is depicted with bangs wigs, new style that is not evil, but it seems to me that the model is not enough.

Yesterday, Lilly got up in a social network a photograph in which showed your extreme exchange view that divided their fans. “My hair “I dreamed,” wrote from the image, which is almost 79.000 “likes” and nearly 700 comments from supporters and colleagues.













California was cut off from his mane and you put on ‘lob’ corrugated at the height of the clavicle and with the strip in the middle. A style that will not feel bad because it is in order to mark the facial features and suavizarlas result from cutting desfilado at the ends.

However, was the selected color, which led to the fact that all types of reviews. And that Aldridge has changed their natural color in an attractive Platinum blonde bleached that I did not like and all. “Actually I prefer to Lily’s brown hair, but I can understand that you want to try something else” or “I hope this is a joke” – these are just some of the comments written by his fans.

On the contrary, neighbours and friends, like Karlie Kloss, Martha hunt, if Kate Hudson was a high rating this change of the axis model, which is a few hours later published in Instagram Stories that it was a wig for the photo shoot.













Lily desvelaba hours after the publication of photos that the change was temporary, because he used a wig for the photo shoot









